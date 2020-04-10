Left Menu
Haryana: Former Cong MP helps needy villagers by delivering medicines at doorsteps

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:06 IST
Former Congress MP from Haryana Shruti Choudhary has launched an initiative to home deliver medicines to needy villagers during the lockdown period. The cost of medicines and expenses incurred on delivering them is being borne by the former parliamentarian from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh. Her “well-wishers and supporters” are donating for the cause, she said. Choudhary, the granddaughter of former chief minister late Bansi Lal, said she has started the service for the people of Dadri, Bhiwani and Mahendergarh districts.

Those in need can WhatsApp their prescription on 9812195558 with their name, address and contact number,” she said. “With this lockdown, in villages it is not possible for everyone to have stocks of medicines. With public transport shut, they cannot get out and procure these from far off places. “I was in touch with people on the ground and I was getting this feedback that there are many who are cancer patients, having heart ailments and other serious ailments who are not getting medicines easily, one reason could be that chemists in Bhiwani have to source these from Hisar and Rohtak,” she told PTI.

The 44-year-old said on these feedbacks, she along with some “well-wishers and supporters then decided to start this initiative”. It was lunched on Thursday and on the first day “I received 32 requests on the WhatsApp number and a day later (on Friday) these rose to 650-700,” the Congress leader said.

Choudhary said she has engaged a team of 40 people for delivering the medicines within 24 hours. “We only procure those medicines prescribed by the doctors for which a valid prescription is needed. After receiving the request over WhatsApp, a printout is taken and our team makes purchase of these medicines for which we bear the cost,” she said. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, every precaution is taken during purchase, packing and delivery of medicines, Choudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

