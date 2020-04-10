UP reports 21 more COVID cases, total goes up to 431

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 431 in the state on Friday with 21 more people testing positive. "As many as 431 people have tested positive so far in the state. These cases are in 40 districts. Of them, 32 have been treated," Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

"So far, 9,041 samples have been checked out of which 8,250 were found to be negative, 431 were found positive and results of the rest are still awaited," he added. Presently, around 1,000 virus samples are checked every day but the facilities at testing centres will be ramped up to get 1,500 to 2,000 samples analysed in future, Prasad added.

Till Thursday, there were 410 cases in the state of whom 225 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, he said. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at four - one each in Meerut, Basti, Varanasi and Agra districts.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said 75 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases in the state (about 300) are in hotspots that have been identified in 15 districts. "These hotspots are under strict lockdown and sealed. A magistrate has been appointed for every hotspot," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.