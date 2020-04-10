Left Menu
Lockdown: NHRC asks Centre about arrangements made for mentally ill people in streets

Updated: 10-04-2020 16:54 IST
The NHRC on Friday asked the Centre to inform it in two weeks the arrangements made for the mentally ill people roaming on streets during the nationwide lockdown. The National Human Rights Commission said in a statement it has taken cognisance of a complaint on the alleged violation of the human rights of the mentally ill people and asked the Union Home Ministry to respond within two weeks.

The response shall include details of the steps taken or proposed to be taken by authorities to address the issue raised in the complaint, a senior official said. In the meantime Centre should issue directions to all states and union territories to ensure that persons with any kind of mental ailments are provided with proper counselling for necessary precautions from the virus and not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care, the statement said. This is also to ensure that such people don't become easy carriers of coronavirus, who can then infect many others, officials said.

