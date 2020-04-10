Norway could cut oil output if OPEC+ deal is implemented -oil ministry

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, said on Friday it may cut its crude output if the deal negotiated by the so-called OPEC+ nations is carried out as planned.

Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru is taking part in Friday's G20 video conference to discuss the situation in the energy market.

Non-OPEC Norway's crude output stood at 1.75 million bpd in February, up 26% from a year earlier. Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the oil liquids production was 2.1 million bpd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.