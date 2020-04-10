Over 130 cases registered against people for stepping out without masks in Delhi

Over 130 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks to guard themselves against coronavirus in the national capital, police said on Friday. According to the police, a total of 137 cases were registered under section 188 of the IPC. Among the 137, 32 cases were registered in Delhi's northwest district, 23 in south district, 20 in north district, 14 in outer district and 14 in the Shahdara district, police said. Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi. In south district, a case was registered at the Mehrauli police station for violation of directives issued by the police against gathering of people during Shab-e-barat amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus

Police also said around 240 people were detained on the apprehension that they may cause trouble during Shab-e-barat but were later released. Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, was observed on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.