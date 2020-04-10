Left Menu
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab taking tally to 151

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:24 IST
The Punjab government said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 151 with 21 more people contracting the infection. A Jalandhar resident, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 11, an official said.

Among the 21 fresh cases, 11 were reported in Mohali district, of which 10 were from Jawaharpur village alone. Eight cases were reported in Pathankot and one each in Sangrur and Jalandhar, according to a medical bulletin of the state government. Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with a total 48 coronavirus cases, of which Jawaharpur village reported 32 cases so far after extensive sampling, the bulletin stated.

Nineteen cases were reported in Nawanshahr, followed by 15 in Pathankot, 12 in Jalandhar, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three in Rupnagar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Barnala and Faridkot, and one each in Patiala, Muktsar and Kapurthala. Two patients are serious, according to the medical bulletin.

A total of 3,461 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which, 2,972 were negative and reports of 338 samples are awaited.  PTI CHS VSD NSD.

