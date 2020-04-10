Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN cops 'stray' into Karnataka territory; question Home Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:33 IST
TN cops 'stray' into Karnataka territory; question Home Minister

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (10) Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai faced embarrassment when police personnel from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, guarding borders in view of the coronavirus lockdown, unaware of his identity briefly stopped him and sought to know the purpose of his outing during a visit to the area. The incident occurred on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday with the policemen asking Bommai about his identity and to show the requisite pass for moving around during the nation- wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The police personnel from Tamil Nadu had reportedly entered the Karnataka limits. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Additional Commisioner Sandeep Patil who were following him reached the spot and sorted out the issue.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Ravi D Channannavar, the Tamil Nadu policemen had put up barricades at least 100 metres inside the Karnataka side to effectively implement the lockdown in their state. They were asked to move back into their limits, he added.

"When our honourable minister visited the place, policemen from Tamil Nadu put up barricades 100 metres inside (Karnataka). There is a narrow road where the jurisdiction ends, they had come there. We asked them to go back and block the road in their jurisdiction," Channannavar told 'PTI'.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 across India; Govts gear up for extending lockdown with some possible relaxations

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 7,000 on Friday with at least 236 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lock...

Nepal refuses Everest clean-up amid pandemic calm

The Nepal government on Friday rejected calls to use the pandemic lockdown of Mount Everest to stage a cleanup of the worlds highest mountain. Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and human excrement litter t...

KT Rolster halt ascent of T1 in LCK standings

KT Rolster prevented T1 from moving into first place in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings after securing a 2-0 decision on Friday. While KT Rolster 9-7 strengthened their grasp on fourth place, T1 13-4 fell behind idle Gen.G ...

Merkel calls EU rescue deal 'milestone'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called a coronavirus economic rescue deal agreed by the EU an important milestone and said it should be implemented as soon as possible. EU finance ministers on Thursday agreed a 500-billion-euro re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020