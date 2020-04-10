110 people arrested in Kashmir for violating lockdown

Police arrested 110 people from different areas of Kashmir on Friday for violating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Acting tough against the violators, the police in Srinagar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts arrested 110 people and seized eight vehicles, a spokesperson of the force said.

In Srinagar, the police arrested 26 people, including seven shopkeepers, from the Shaheed Gunj, Nowgam, Khanyar and Parimpora areas of the city for defying the lockdown and also seized two vehicles, the spokesperson said. In Bandipora, the police arrested 50 people and seized six vehicles for breaching the prohibitory orders, he added.

In the Qalamabad area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the police arrested 10 people, while 19 people were taken into custody in the Kralgund area, the spokesperson said. Similarly, five people were arrested within the Handwara police station limits for defying the lockdown.

Cases against the violators were lodged under the relevant sections of law in the respective police stations, the spokesperson said. He appealed to the public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and said strict action will be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders.

