COVID-19: 38 new cases in Pune district, count now 247

Thirty-eight COVID-19 cases were detected in Pune on Friday, taking the district's count for the infection to 247, health officials said. This includes 207 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, they added.

"In Pimpri Chinchwad the total number of cases so far is 28 while it is 12 in Pune's rural areas," said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. The district has seen 26 COVID-19 deaths so far.

