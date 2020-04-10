Left Menu
Coronavirus: Zakir Nagar declared 'bufferzone', 4 streets as 'containment zone'

Zakir Nagar in South Delhi is one of the latest areas to appear on the national capital's coronavirus map, with streets 18 to 22 and nearby Akbar Masjid vicinity declared as 'containment zones'. Rest of the Zakir Nagar area has been designated as 'buffer zone.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Zakir Nagar in South Delhi is one of the latest areas to appear on the national capital's coronavirus map, with streets 18 to 22 and nearby Akbar Masjid vicinity declared as 'containment zones'. Rest of the Zakir Nagar area has been designated as 'buffer zone.' The step is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has swept across continents- from China to USA, killing thousands and crippling economies besides putting millions under lockdown and in quarantine.

According to union health ministry, a containment zone is a specific geographical area where Covid-19 positive cases are found. Strict movement restrictions are put in place to prevent the further spread of the virus. Buffer zones are, what municipal officials say, areas of 'passive surveillance.'

Meanwhile, with 896 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,761 on Friday, according to the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these 6039 are active cases, 516 have been cured and discharged or migrated, and 206 deaths have been reported so far. The country witnessed the highest one day increase with 896 cases. (ANI)

