Cong evolves 'Corona Action strategy' involving its workers to combat COVID-19

The Congress on Friday formulated a "Corona Action Strategy" across states to utilise its cadre and organisations to combat the virus on a "war footing", with party chief Sonia Gandhi stressing on ramping up testing to deal with the pandemic. She also flagged concerns over the "massive shortfall" in the number of testing centres in the country.

Gandhi demanded a special financial package for MSME sector and labourers working there, besides urging partymen to help farmers. She held discussions over videoconferencing for over three hours with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to chart out a comprehensive strategy to combat and contain the virus.

Gandhi stressed on the necessity of instituting meaningful financial incentives for frontline workers fighting coronavirus and said it was non-negotiable. The Congress called for special assistance to farmers and said in addition to providing support to harvest and transport the crops, the central and state governments must ensure fair and remunerative prices for the produce. Gandhi called for ensuring adequate support to farmers for planting the next crop cycle.

In her initial remarks, Gandhi said the Congress hopes the government will come out with a plan to deal with the situation arising out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced on March 25. During the meeting, she emphasised that testing and prevention are key and testing in India continues to be amongst the lowest in the world with roughly 120 tests per million.

The government has been unable to respond expeditiously to meet this requirement, Gandhi was quoted as saying in a party statement. In line with the roadmap drawn out during the Congress Working Committee meeting held on April 2 and communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi exhorted the PCC presidents to ensure that reliable testing mechanisms are ramped up and made available to every single citizen in a rapid fashion.

In light of the Supreme Court's order earlier this week on free testing, she emphasised that Congress workers must ensure that the same is complied with and every individual seeking a test gets it done free of cost, the statement said. The Congress party would work to make sure that testing is made available rapidly in any case where infection is suspected or in cases where an individual is likely to have been in contact with an infected person, she asserted.

The Congress chief also expressed concern that there was still a massive shortfall and deficit in the number of testing centres and urged the Congress state chiefs to work with stakeholders to devise innovative solutions to address this shortfall. "The discussions resulted in the preparation of a Corona Action Strategy across states which aims at utilising the extensive and nationwide cadre, networks and organisations of Indian National Congress to fight the disease on a war-footing," the statement said about the meeting that was moderated by General Secretary in-charge Organisation KC Venugopal. Gandhi asked PCC chiefs to ensure state governments provide a steady and sufficient supply of personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, coveralls etc., especially to frontline workers who are at the gravest risk of the infection.

She requested those present to ensure that state governments work towards identifying and designating separate COVID hospitals and facilities so that the infection is not transmitted to other patients. "Doctors, nurses, medical personnel, police, sanitation workers must be given adequate financial protection- both in the form of better insurance and wage support where necessary, in addition to the amount currently allocated," Gandhi said.

The Congress president emphasised that the economic aspects of the crisis cannot be ignored and asked PCC presidents to ensure that their respective state governments are made aware of the economic implications which are likely to match the pandemic in scale and impact. She urged state presidents to devise solutions which will leverage talents and strengths of their respective states and will help alleviate the economic devastation that is being predicted. A number of recommendations were put forward in the Congress meet including allocation and deposit of at least Rs 7,500 to each Jan Dhan account, every small and marginal farmer, every pensioner and especially to other unorganised sector workers through a mechanism utilising the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme.

It was recommended that in addition to the existing entitlements under the Food Security Act, 10 additional kg of free ration per family member for the extended 21 days of lockdown must be provided. "This increased allocation must be continued thereafter for at least three months. There are also multiple reports coming in that the relief already allocated has not reached several beneficiaries," the party statement said.

Some PCC presidents pointed out that certain states are deliberately obstructing or preventing Congress workers from carrying out urgent and necessary relief measures..

