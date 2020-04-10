Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. "At about 2230 hours tonight, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Shahpur & sectors in district Poonch", a defense spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added. All through the week, Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector. In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

