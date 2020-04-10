Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:40 IST
Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. "At about 2230 hours tonight, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Shahpur & sectors in district Poonch", a defense spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added. All through the week, Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector. In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Trudeau says 'more normal' phase of Canada's coronavirus fight could come in summer

Canadian life could soon return to a semblance of normality if people bear down now to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the risk of resurgence will remain until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.Dur...

Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. At about 2230 hours t...

France reports 987 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,000

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row. The new deaths -- including 554 in hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020