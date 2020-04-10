Stationery shops to remain open for 3 hours daily: District Magistrate Hamirpur

The bookstores will remain open daily for 3 hours during the lockdown period, said District Magistrate Hamirpur on Friday.

"The bookstores which sell stationery items may remain open from 7 am to 10 am daily, till further orders," said District Magistrate.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

