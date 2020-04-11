Left Menu
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Agra

Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Agra taking the total number of cases in the city to 92 on Saturday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:17 IST
Collector and District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh (File Photo(. Image Credit: ANI

Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Agra taking the total number of cases in the city to 92 on Saturday. According to Collector and District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh, "Three more COVID-19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases."

The three new cases are all from direct contact. The total samples collected to date are 1913. Four first time reports came negative, while two COVID-19 patients will be discharged on Saturday, as per the Collector and District Magistrate. "The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has spiked to 431 in Uttar Pradesh, with 21 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total number, 32 were cured/discharged while four died," said the Health Department on Friday. (ANI)

