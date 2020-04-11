Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni sector of Poonch district, at about 9:50 am on Saturday. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details are currently awaited.

Pakistan had on Friday also violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district. Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

