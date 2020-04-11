Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 Lockdown: No infrastructure to conduct hearings through video conference, says CAT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:37 IST
COVID-19 Lockdown: No infrastructure to conduct hearings through video conference, says CAT

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which adjudicates service related matters of central government employees, is facing difficulties in holding hearings during the lockdown due to lack of infrastructure for video conferencing, according to an official communique. The Centre had imposed the 21-day lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 239 lives and infected 7,447 people so far in the country. With the imposition of the lockdown, it became impossible for the tribunal’s benches to function as neither advocates nor CAT employees were in a position to attend work, it said.

“The option to conduct hearings through video conference was not available firstly because the necessary equipment was not in place and secondly, it was not possible to procure it in view of the lockdown,” the Personnel Ministry said in the statement issued on Saturday. It has always been the endeavour of the principal bench of the CAT and its benches across the country to dispose of as many cases as possible and to function to the satisfaction of the persons who approach the tribunal for remedies, it said.

As a matter of fact, the disposal rate even up to the month of February had been phenomenal, the statement said. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the sittings were arranged adhering to social distancing norms, it said. However, even that became impossible in view of the steps taken by the government from March 22 onwards, the statement said.

The principal bench in fact was scheduled to be on a mini vacation from April 2 to April 12, it said. “The further course of action would be decided depending on the steps which the government would take in respect of the period from April 15onwards. Even if there exists the slightest possibility to conduct the courts, the same would be availed,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

New York buries unclaimed bodies at fast pace to clear space in morgues for COVID-19 victims

Authorities in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, are burying unclaimed bodies quickly to clear space in the citys morgues, where mortal remains of COVID-19 patients are piling up, according to a media report. A ...

Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Apr 11 PTI Pakistans military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the countrys border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. ...

Doctor takes sick newborn to hospital on bike; saves his life

Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctors two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. Aliba...

People hopeful amid COVID-19 crisis, says PU research survey

Despite a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, many Indians are hopeful, reveals an online research survey by the psychology department of Panjab University PU here on Friday. The survey collected findings based on mapping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020