COVID-19: Samples of 67 people in Muzaffarnagar sent for testing

Samples of sixty-seven people, who had come in contact with persons infected by coronavirus here, have been sent for testing, an official said on Saturday. All the 67 people are in isolation wards and their samples were sent to Lucknow for COVID-19 testing, said Muzaffarnagar CMO Praveen Chopra.

Four people from the district had tested positive for coronavirus, the chief medical officer said. Meanwhile, authorities are keeping a vigil and drones are being used to monitor the area, Chopra added.

