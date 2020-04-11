Left Menu
With 17 new infections, total COVID-19 cases reach 224 in J-K

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 17 new cases, five have been reported from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir, informed Kansal in a tweet.

The first case of Covid-19 in the Union Territory was reported on March 9 and the the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir is at four with one patient in Udhampur in Jammu division and three in Kashmir. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

