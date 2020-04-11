Lakhs of cases if lockdown not followed strictly: AMC chief

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:33 IST
There could be "thousands and lakhs" of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad in Gujarat if people do not follow lockdown norms strictly, said a senior civic official on Saturday, adding that "venturing out now is dangerous". In Ahmedabad, COVID-19 numbers have spiked tremendously over the past four days, rising from 83 on Wednesday to 228 on Saturday morning. Seven people have died of the infection so far.

"The possibilities are that thousands or lakhs of coronavirus cases can come up in the city if people do not follow lockdown properly. Cases have been found in almost all parts of the city. So venturing out of your home now is dangerous," said Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra. "Areas where people have not followed lockdown properly have seen infection in large numbers. I request religious, political and social leaders to advise people to not venture out of their homes," he said.

He said AMC has set up COVID care centres and health centres where positive but asymptomatic patients will be admitted. They will be like hostels and will free up hospital beds for serious patients.

"As per WHO protocol and Central government guidelines and best practices around the world, asymptomatic positive patients will be shifted to our COVID Care Centres starting from today. We have already identified such centres," he said. "COVID Health Centres will have oxygen facilities for those patients who have problems in breathing, Ambulances will kept on stand by and if an infected person develops symptoms then he will be transferred to hospital," he said.

Nehra said around 30 patients in the city are such that they can be shifted to COVID Care Centers. Nehra said 14 areas in the city have been identified as cluster containment zones, and total lockdown has been imposed.

Most of these areas are in the minority-dominated Old City..

