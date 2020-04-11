Left Menu
Mumbai tally of COVID-19 cases at 1182; 11 fresh deaths: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:13 IST
With 189 new COVID-19 cases being detected, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai shot up to 1182, the Mumbai civic body said. As per the release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eleven more people succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday, taking the overall death toll to 75.

Three out of the eleven deaths confirmed on Saturday had occurred between April 5 and April 9. "Ten (of the 11) persons who died had co-morbidities and age-related factors," the statement said.

Meanwhile, two persons have been discharged after they recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of such people in Mumbai to 71. Out of the total 1182 cases in Mumbai, at least 75 had a travel history of visiting the affected countries, it said.

As many as 531 cases were detected through contact tracing, containment measures and fever clinics, it said..

