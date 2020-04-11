Police inspector feeds monkeys in UP amid lockdown
Setting an example of humanity, a police inspector was on Saturday seen feeding foodgrain and fruits to monkeys in Lakhimpur Kheri amid coronavirus lockdown.ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:52 IST
In a video, the police official is seen scattering grain to a swarm of monkeys who gather to partake of the food.
This is the 18th day of the three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)
