Rajasthan brings in e-pass system for movement of people, vehicles engaged in essential services

The Rajasthan government has introduced an e-pass system to give permission for the movement of people and vehicles engaged in essential services during the lockdown period. The move was taken to facilitate people seeking the passes and to ensure social distancing, according to a release.

A company/firm can get the lockdown pass for their personnel and vehicles online by logging in to https://epass.rajasthan.gov.in. After the approval of application, the e-pass will be emailed to the applicant in two parts. One part will have the photograph of the applicant and a Quick Response (QR) code and the pass holder will have to paste it on the vehicle while the second part will have personal details of the holder and the vehicle number.

"The pass can be checked digitally by policemen through a mobile app," the release said. The facility of e-pass is also available on RajCop Citizen mobile app of the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19..

