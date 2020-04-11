Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: 13 booked for sheltering 16 Tablighis in C'garh mosque

PTI | Korba | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:10 IST
Virus: 13 booked for sheltering 16 Tablighis in C'garh mosque

Thirteen people, including three COVID-19 patients, were booked on Saturday in Korba in Chhattisgarh for allegedly hiding information about the presence of Tablighi Jamaat members in a mosque, police said. The 13 are residents of Purani Basti, a COVID-19 hotspot in the state, while the 16 Tablighi Jamaat members had come from Maharashtra last month, an official said.

"They hid information about the 16 Tablighi Jamaat members from the police. They also organised mass prayers and a feast in the mosque with the Tablighi Jamaat members, thus flouting lockdown and social distancing directives," he said. They have been charged under sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

Incidentally, a 16-year-old boy in this Tablighi Jamaat group had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 4, after which another eight got infected, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...

B-town celebs celebrate National Pets Day

B-town celebs on Saturday celebrated National Pets Day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and shared an adorable video while she was seen dancing in the company of her pet dog Carmello at hom...

5 psychologists to counsel suspected COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration has roped in five psychologists for counselling people who are suspected to have caught the coronavirus and kept in isolation wards, officials said on Saturday. This would enhance awareness, courage in ...

Centre should come up with 'Food for Work' scheme for poor: Rajasthan CM urges PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should come up with a Food for Work scheme as a social safety net for the poor in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. While participating in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020