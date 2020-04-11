Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreigners made to write 'sorry' 500 times for violating lockdown

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:52 IST
Foreigners made to write 'sorry' 500 times for violating lockdown

A group of foreigners was made to write "sorry" 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines here on Saturday. Ten foreigners from different countries were caught taking a stroll in the Tapovan area here amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not maintaining social distancing, Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma said.  Each one of them was made to write a sentence of apology 500 times as a punishment, he added.

"I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry," each one of them wrote 500 times, Sharma said. Around 500 foreigners are staying in the Tapovan area these days and they are often seen violating the lockdown rules, throwing caution to the wind, he added.

The operation to penalise them was conducted to send out a strong message to those who tend to take the lockdown lightly, Sharma said. PTI CORR ALM RC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus enters 'concerning' new phase in coronavirus outbreak - WHO official

A World Health Organization WHO official on Saturday urged Belarus to impose new measures to contain the new coronavirus, out of concern that the outbreak in the country has entered a worrying new phase. President Alexander Lukashenko, who ...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to countrys health ministry data, 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in t...

Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday. A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reach...

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020