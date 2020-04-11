Delhi govt declares 3 more containment areas, city has now 33 COVID-19 hotspots

Three more areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. The total number of containment zones in Delhi now is 33.

Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found there.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

