People throng vegetable market in Tripura's Agartala amid lockdown

People on Sunday thronged a vegetable market in Tripura's Agartala to purchase vegetables and fruits amid coronavirus lockdown. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported a total of two positive coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, plucking and processing of tea leaves in the Durga Bari Tea Estate in West Tripura District resumed with half of the workforce amid the lockdown. With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.