Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aggressive contact tracing underway in Udhampur after first COVID-19 death in Jammu region

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:53 IST
Aggressive contact tracing underway in Udhampur after first COVID-19 death in Jammu region

After a woman died of coronavirus in Udhampur, the first fatality in Jammu region, the district authorities have gone for aggressive contact tracing and declared her village as a “red zone”, imposing stricter social distancing measures, officials said on Sunday. So far 106 contacts, both direct and indirect, have been traced and sent to administrative quarantine from Tikri, the native village of the 61-year-old woman who suffered from arthritis before succumbing to COVID-19, the officials said. They said 46 high-risk contacts were subjected to COVID-19 test, of whom six family members and a pharmacist, who visited the woman to deliver medicines, have tested positive for the virus.

No person is allowed to move out or enter the village after it was declared a red zone. The areas surrounding the village have been declared “buffer zones”. “The drive is still on to identify all contacts of the woman and other positive cases in the village,” Deputy commissioner Piyush Singla said.

Seeking cooperation of people, he said wearing masks has been made mandatory in the red zone, where astrict lockdown is being implemented. “Only medicine outlets in Gole Market area and opposite district Hospital in Udhampur town shall be allowed to open,”he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Assessment of depressive disorders among HIV/AIDS patients go 'unrecognised': Study

HIVAIDS diagnosed people are likely to be more prone to the risks of depressive disorders. However, a literature review from the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, suggests that in many cases, these conditions go unrecognised or untreated.As per...

Shania Twain cancels Las Vegas Residency dates

Singer Shania Twain has cancelled her Las Vegas Residency shows until August due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement posted by the singer on Instagram, all May and June dates for her Lets Go show have been cancelled.For no...

Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online

Some South Korean churches have held their Easter services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seouls Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the biggest churches in South Korea, delivered an online live streaming of its Easter service on Sunday...

UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to trace the children, they said.Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020