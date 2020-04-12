Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wild animals reclaiming Munnar deserted streets amid COVID-19 lockdown

Wild animals are taking advantage of the empty streets in cities due to coronavirus lockdown by roaming freely. In Munnar region of Idukki district elephants were seen strolling in the streets and even entering residential areas.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:56 IST
Wild animals reclaiming Munnar deserted streets amid COVID-19 lockdown
A wild elephant entered a residential area in Munnar on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Wild animals are taking advantage of the empty streets in cities due to coronavirus lockdown by roaming freely. In Munnar region of Idukki district elephants were seen strolling in the streets and even entering residential areas. The enforcement of lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus has resulted in complete absence of any human activity in the region.On Saturday, a wild elephant entered the residential area of the region and caused damaged to the crops. The locals have also named him ' Padayappa' as the animal has become their regular visitor.

Munnar region is in grip of fear of wild animals as people residing in the region are now having sleepless nights as they are afraid that other wild animals such as Indian bison and wild boar may also enter their area during night hours as all the streets are deserted. They are demanding administration to look into the matter.

"We are living under a constant fear. After the lockdown, people are not allowed to move out freely and because of which these wild animals are entering our villages. Forest officials should interfere in this matter and put an end to this, " said Uma, one of residents, while speaking to ANI. The Central government had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended during the period of lockdown. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week. As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the n...

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...

16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials

Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. The officials said they are either members of the Jam...

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020