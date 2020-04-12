Coronavirus: Himachal DGP warns people against violating home quarantine

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi on Sunday warned people against violating the mandatory home quarantine, saying such people will be sent to the isolation facilities set up by the administration. In a recorded video statement amid the coronavirus outbreak, the DGP said it had come to their notice that several people had "jumped home quarantine". If any such incident occurs in future, such person will be kept in the institutional quarantine, he warned.

On April 7, Kangra Deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati had said that 24 suspected COVID-19 patients had escaped from home quarantine in the district. Mardi also asked people to desist from sending and forwarding hate messages. If anyone found doing this, legal action will be taken against him, he added.

The DGP said nine coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment in the state so far. Discrimination or social boycott of such persons should not be done, mere maintain social distance, he advised..

