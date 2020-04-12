Left Menu
AP govt distributes over 16 cr masks to citizens to help check COVID-19

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:53 IST
AP govt distributes over 16 cr masks to citizens to help check COVID-19

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will soon distribute over 16 crore facial masks to all citizens in the state for protecting themselves from coronavirus. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level review meeting at his residence on Sunday directed officials to complete the mask distribution quickly.

The masks will give citizens protection (from the virus), a CMO release quoted the CM as saying. The release said each person would be given three masks.

The state has a population of 5.3 crore and it is, thus, estimated that over 16 crore masks would be required for distribution. Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy told the Chief Minister that a third round of door-to-door survey was being undertaken and so far 1.43 crore households, out of the total 1.47 crore, have been covered.

While 32,349 cases have referred to the medical officers, 9,107 have been recommended for testing, the Special CS. The Chief Minister, however, suggested that tests be conducted on all the 32,349 people.

Jagan also wanted the health officials to focus on high-risk people, those suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and also old-aged. He wanted persons with coronavirus symptoms to be admitted to hospitals and best treatment provided.

Reddy also directed the authorities to update the clusters and zones where the spread of COVID-19 was likely. The Chief Minister wanted physical distancing strictly followed at all places and people should not be allowed to mob.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary Solomon Arokia Raj and other officials attended..

