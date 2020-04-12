Maha: Consulate says Yemeni student hit by Aurangabad cops

The Yemen Consulate in Mumbaihas complained to the Aurangabad police commissioner claimingone of its nationals was assaulted and forced to pay money ata police station here, officials said on Sunday

The consulate has claimed that Yemeni student IbrahimMohammed Qasem al-Askari was taken to Begumpura police stationhere on March 29, beaten, and forced to pay Rs 10000 and signon blank papers, an official said quoting the complaint

"An inquiry has been instituted. We will talk toBegumpura station personnel and the Yemeni student. We willfile our report soon," Assistant Commissioner of PoliceHanumant Bhapkar told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

