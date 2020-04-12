COVID-19: TMC to divide city into green, orange, red zones

The Thane Municipal Corporationwill divide the city into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones asper the intensity of the outbreak and the number of COVID-19patients, officials said on Sunday

Areas without any COVID-19 case will be part of thegreen zone, and its borders sealed and movement banned to stopany chances of infection, like Kopri, said a TMC official

An official said 62 buildings in Mumbra in the cityhave been sealed to stop the virus spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

