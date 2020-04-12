Goa CM pays visit to people sheltered in govt facility amid lockdown

Left Menu
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday visited a government shelter home here to check on the condition of the people who are stranded in the state due to the nationwide lockdown.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:00 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his visit to Government Shelter home on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday visited a government shelter home here to check on the condition of the people who are stranded in the state due to the nationwide lockdown. "Visited government shelter home in Bicholim today. All essentials are being provided to the needy and stranded people from various states. Happy to see that social distancing norms being followed at the shelter home," Pramod Sawant wrote on Twitter.

All means of transport across the country have been suspended, leaving lakhs of people stranded. In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Sawant advocated extending the lockdown which is slated to end on April 14. However, he added that the economic activities should continue during the period.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7 till Sunday evening, as per official data. With 918 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of total active cases in the country climbed to 7409 on Sunday evening. The death tally is 273 while 274 have been cured. (ANI)

