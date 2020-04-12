Left Menu
UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:49 IST
UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. Bodies of two children were fished out by divers, they said, adding that efforts are on to trace the other three.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti (12) and Saraswati (10). Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the incident took place in Jahangirabad village under the Gopiganj police station area late on Saturday night. He said Manju Yadav and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled in the past one year.

"Hence, she thought of killing her children by throwing them into the river," he said. On Saturday night after an argument with her husband, Manju allegedly threw her children Aarti, Saraswati, Maateshwari, Shivshankar and Keshav Prasad into the river.

The SP said the river near the Jahangirabad ghat where the incident took place is deep. "The search for the children is on," he said. Police said when the woman came to the ghat, the children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled believing her to be a witch.

They said the woman did not leave the spot after the incident and herself told people about it on Sunday morning..

