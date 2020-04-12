Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special water train to run between Kalka-Shimla railway station from April 13

A special water train will start from April 13 between Kalka- Shimla (KLK-SML) railway station amid the lockdown, the Ambala division of Northern Railway informed.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:01 IST
Special water train to run between Kalka-Shimla railway station from April 13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special water train will start from April 13 between Kalka- Shimla (KLK-SML) railway station amid the lockdown, the Ambala division of Northern Railway informed. According to an official release on Saturday due to closure of trains in the wake of lockdown, the maintenance of the railway track, water supply, station building, staff quarters and water supply installation, etc are suffering.

"Further, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the water consumption has also been increased throughout the section for precautionary steps such as handwashing regularly, bathing regularly, cleanliness/sanitization of plants, tools, staff quarters and services buildings," reads an official release. "So keeping in view of the reasons, two coaches plus NG Loco (One BKC coach with water tank and one SLR- single take with 2=4 load) will run on alternate days," the release added.

The train will stop at 8 locations- Level crossing C2, Gang Hut No-3 at TSL, Gang Hut No-8 at DMP, Gang Hut No-9, Gang Hut No-13, SLR railway station, Gang Hut No-15 and KANO railway station. All train passing staff shall be available at respective stations to pass the train and the stations will close after passing the train. No sale of tickets to any passenger shall be done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from Monday

Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday. However, strict social d...

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the new coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.Ab...

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...

Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

There were talks of hope, faith, gratefulness and courage -- but some complaints too. The stories and experiences shared by coronavirus survivors from Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to them over phone on Sunday will g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020