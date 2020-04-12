These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL93 PB-LOCKDOWN-5THLD ATTACK Officer's hand chopped off in attack, cops arrest 11 holed up in Nihang gurdwara Patiala/Chandigarh: A group of Nihangs chopped off an officer's hand and injured three other Punjab policemen Sunday after being stopped from violating the lockdown in Patiala district, triggering a police operation in which shots were fired and 11 people arrested at a gurdwara. .

DEL99 PB-ASI-LD ATTACK Attack by Nihangs: ASI's severed hand reattached at Chandigarh's PGIMER Chandigarh: In a surgery lasting over seven hours, doctors at the Chandigarh's PGIMER reattached a 50-year-old ASI's hand chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Punjab's Patiala on Sunday, officials said. . DEL86 PB-VIRUS-CASES 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170 Chandigarh: Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here. .

DES46 PB-BAISAKHI-AMARINDER COVID-19: Pb CM asks people to stay indoors on Baisakhi Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder on Sunday appealed to the people of the state not to step out of their homes on Baisakhi, which will be celebrated on April 13, and follow the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. . DEL35 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan records 96 more cases of coronavirus; total now 796 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 96 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 796, an official said here. .

DEL61 RJ-LOCKDOWN-PRISONERS Rajasthan prisoners cook for migrants, stitch masks, make sanitiser Jaipur: Stepping forward to help in the fight against coronavirus from behind the high walls of their jails, hundreds of Rajasthan's prisoners are busy cooking food, stitching masks, packing protection kits and manufacturing thousands of litres of sanitiser each day. . DEL48 RJ-LOCKDOWN-SONG Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop Jaipur: Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital: Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you. .

DEL106 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 31 more coronavirus cases surface in UP; total count 483 Lucknow: Thirty-one more coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count in the state to 483, a state government official said. DES45 UP-LD WOMAN UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband Bhadohi: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. . DEL98 HR-VIRUS-LD CASES 7 from Nuh among 16 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total rises to 181 Chandigarh: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 181 in Haryana on Sunday, with seven of the 16 fresh cases reported from the worst-hit Nuh district, according to the state health department. DEL95 HR-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR-LD-CONG BJP-JJP govt in hurry to get liquor factories running: Surjewala Chandigarh: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, saying it was "in a hurry" to get distilleries reopen when it should have focussed on containing coronavirus and arming those at the forefront of this battle. .

DEL53 HR-VIRUS-MASKS-COMPULSORY Wearing masks made compulsory in Haryana, violators to face action: Home Minister Anil Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that wearing of face masks has been made compulsory while stepping outside homes in the state during the lockdown and anybody found violating the orders will face action as per law. . DEL8 UKD-VIRUS-CORBETT Quarantine wards set up at Corbett to save wildlife from coronavirus Dehradun: Transmission of the novel coronavirus to a tiger at a zoo in the US has led authorities at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand to set up quarantine wards in its ranges for tigers, elephants and sniffer dog squads to protect them from the virus. DES26 HP-VIRUS-EXIT-PLAN HP to be divided into 6 zones for lockdown exit plan: CM Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will be divided into six zones as part of the strategy to end COVID-19 lockdown measures, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday. .

DEL73 JK-VIRUS-POSITIVE Coronavirus: 21 fresh cases reported in J-K; total now 245 Srinagar: Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245, officials said here. . DEL65 JK-2NDLD SHELLING Pak ceasefire violation continues for seventh day; 2 injured Jammu: Pakistan continued unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, injuring a man and a woman, officials said. .

DEL80 JK-CEASEFIRE 3 civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Srinagar Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Three civilians, including a minor, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

