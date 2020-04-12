Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:29 IST
COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida

A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said. His test results were awaited, said District Magistrate Suhas L Y.

“The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building on Sunday,” the DM said in a statement. The DM said he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. “The inquiry will be conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration),” he said. There was no other official word on the cause of the man's suicide yet. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 13 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line IMBL in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two ...

UP govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus. The state go...

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the governments containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the...

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020