Left parties urge countrymen to pledge to safeguard Constitution on Ambedkar Jayanti

Left parties on Monday called upon the countrymen to pledge on Ambedkar Jayanti to safeguard the Constitution and strengthen the bonds of social unity of our people without any discrimination based on religion, caste, gender or disability. In a statement, the Left parties have urged the people of India to observe Ambedkar Jayanti by taking a pledge at 5 pm on April 14 on a set of issues within the confines of the lockdown restrictions.

These issues are "safeguarding our Constitution; demanding immediate cash transfers and distribution of food for the poor and needy who are suffering under this lockdown; strengthening the bonds of social unity of our people without any discrimination based on religion, caste, gender or disability." "Our call is to maintain physical distance with social solidarity, not social distancing. We take this pledge in the spirit of Ambedkar's exhortation to educate people against obscurantism superstition and prejudices," they said.

"We pledge to extend and volunteer our support and assistance to those who need it for their survival and livelihood during the lockdown. As public assembly or gathering is prohibited, in the statement, people were urged to take this pledge from wherever safe and convenient," they said. (ANI)

