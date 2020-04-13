Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Ram Vilas Paswan reviews food grains distribution in states, UTs

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan during a video conference with the State/UTs Ministers of Food, Public Distribution here today directed the fellow minister to implement a ''micro-level plan'' to ensure that essential commodities are available at a fair price in the local markets amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:38 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Ram Vilas Paswan reviews food grains distribution in states, UTs
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Image Credit: ANI

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan during a video conference with the State/UTs Ministers of Food, Public Distribution here today directed the fellow minister to implement a ''micro-level plan'' to ensure that essential commodities are available at a fair price in the local markets amid COVID-19 lockdown. Paswan said the States have been empowered under the Essential Commodities Act to ensure its compliance, as per an official release.

He also directed that all arrangements are undertaken to commence the Wheat procurement for the Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2020-21 from April 15. Following the guidelines and example set out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan underlined that social distancing norms are strictly followed during the procurement.

The Minister said a duty roster for staff, workers and labourers should be prepared by all procurement centres, godowns, offices etc. and ensure that there is no shortage of labour. Paswan further said all States and Union Territories have been provided with enough foodgrain stocks to fulfill the targets under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

''Under the PMGKAY, all PDS beneficiaries will be provided with 5-kilogram foodgrains (rice or wheat) per person free of cost for the next three months,' he added. Lastly, he said all expenditures involved in the distribution of free food grains and pulses under the PMGKAY scheme for the next three months will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

Sacred Games Season 3: Cast revealed, What Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels of his famous dialogue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Riot Games unveil Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

Riot Games announced Monday that Teamfight Tactics will crown the first global champion later this year. The Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of Set Three and offer a 200,000 prize pool. Sixteen players fro...

49ers re-sign CB Verrett

Former first-round pick Jason Verrett re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett, 28, has played in just six games since he went to the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015.Verrett played in only one game last season with ...

U.S. government holding firm on airline aid plan, could end up with 3% of American Airlines

The U.S. Treasury Department is holding firm on the terms of a 25 billion offer for government aid to airlines to help them meet payroll during the coronavirus downturn, officials said on Monday, and the plan could give the government more ...

Brazil likely has 12 times more coronavirus cases than official count -study

Brazil likely has 12 times more cases of new coronavirus than are being officially reported by the government, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study released on Monday.Researchers at a consortiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020