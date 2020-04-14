COVID-19: BSP will support extension of lockdown with some conditions, says Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the party will support the extension of the lockdown with some conditions if the Central government decides to do so.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:09 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the party will support the extension of the lockdown with some conditions if the Central government decides to do so. "BSP will support if the Centre extends the lockdown with some conditions while keeping in view public interest. But the government must keep in mind the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers and other working class, and provide aid to them during the lockdown period," said Mayawati.
The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end today. However, several states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, among others have already announced the extension of lockdown taking into account the rising number of cases. (ANI)
