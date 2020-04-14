Left Menu
Kerala observes low key Vishu

Updated: 14-04-2020 13:24 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, Keralites celebrated a low key "Vishu" ,the Malayalam new year, on Tuesday, hoping that days of plenty, prosperity and peace will return. People woke up in the early hours to see the auspicious "Vishu kani", symbolising hope, promise and fine prospects they wish to have in the year ahead.

The ritual comprises arranging on platters auspicious articles like seasonal fruits, vegetables, flower, gold and clothes which together form the first sight when the family members wake up on the Vishu day. Normally, Keralites dressed in their traditional attire throng temples across the state.

However, this year due to the lockdown restrictions, temple visits were given a go by. The famed Sri Krishna temple at Guruvayur and the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala witnesses heavy rush of devotees during the vishu day.

But pilgrims were not allowed inside and only temple officials and security personnel were present for the"Vishu kani". Rehaman, a small time trader, said very few people have come out for vishu purchases due to the restricitons.

It is fine as it is for a good cause, while Radha, a young woman said she could not celebrate the festival. "We have no money, no job. With whatever little we have, we are celebrating the festival", she said.

87-year-old Vilasini Nambiar, a retired college professor, said vishu has visited the state during a most bewildering time. "It should however remind us that every mountain must have its valley, desert its oasis, every storm cloud its rainbow, every night its day.

We are prepared to believe that we will overcome this misfortune", she told PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home minister, Amit Shah, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, were among those who greeted people on the occasion of Vishu.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

