No essentials for those without masks in UP's Balrampur

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:59 IST
No masks, no provisions is the dictum of the district administration here to ensure that people cover their faces while stepping out of their homes. As part of the measures to contain spread of coronavirus, the Balrampur administration has directed shopkeepers in the district not to give anything to customers who turn up without wearing a mask.

Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma on Tuesday said, "Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, social distancing is being strictly implemented in the district. Medical stores, grocery stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies and seed stores have been directed, if people turn up without wearing a face mask, then they should not be given any item." Violation of this order will invite stringent action against the shopkeeper. The SP added that 11 persons were arrested in various parts of the city for not wearing masks.

"The hands of the arrested people were sanitised, and they were made to wear masks. An awareness campaign is being run in the district in this regard," he said..

