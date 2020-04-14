Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identify paid-quarantine facilities in your districts: Delhi govt to DMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:35 IST
Identify paid-quarantine facilities in your districts: Delhi govt to DMs

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the government had identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS - located at Aerocity in the national capital.

The district magistrates have been asked to identify the facilities within three days and submit a report to the health department. "The exercise will follow the same pattern adopted in Aerocity," the official said.

In Aerocity, people using paid quarantine facility at the three hotels had to pay Rs 3,100 per day. Later, the government had waived taxes on the room rent. On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 1071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March or had come in contact with the attendees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the countrys public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from...

Soccer-Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi

Burundi, the last African country to allow football to continue through the coronavirus pandemic, suspended its league on Monday but made no reference to the stoppage being linked to the threat of the deadly virus. Instead, Burundi Football...

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...

Mass testing key to fight corona, India no where in game: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently nowhere in the game. Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020