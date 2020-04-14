Left Menu
Corona infection cases rise to 657, deaths remain pegged at 5 in UP: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:43 IST
Ninety-nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected cases in the state to 657, senior government officials said here. The number of persons who died of COVID-19 till date, however, remained pegged at five, they said.

Earlier on Monday 75 persons had tested positive for the infection, taking the total cases in the state to 558. Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agrawal of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Tuesday said, "A total of 657 corona-positive cases have been reported from the state." "Till now, the state has reported five deaths -- one each in Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Agra," he added Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots.

Prasad said there has been an improvement in the sampling mechanism in the state. "On Sunday, the maximum of 1,980 samples were tested. Now, we are collecting about 2,000 samples a day," he added.

The total number of samples sent for testing so far in the state is 13,278. Of these, results of 177 samples are awaited, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

