5,600 booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai

The Mumbai police has registered at least 3,131 offences and charged 5,600 people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the COVID-19 lockdown since March 20, an official said on Tuesday. As many as 4,220 persons were arrested under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code since March 20, but were released on bail, the official said.

Over 1,130 offenders were released after being issued notices to appear before court, while 259 accused are still at large, he said. Of the 3,131 offences, 2,271 were registered for unlawful assembly at public places during the lockdown, while 10 cases were related to violation of quarantine measures and 629 offences were for illegal movement of vehicles, he said.

The remaining offences were related to keeping shops and establishments open despite the lockdown, he added. The highest number of cases were registered in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai with 801 offences, while Northern Mumbai has 790 offences, he said.

