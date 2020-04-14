Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:19 IST
Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

The 'City of Joy', in the wake of the lockdown, wore a sombre look on 'Poila Baisakh' (Bengali New Year) - an occasion otherwise marked by celebrations, exchange of gifts, and sumptuous meals. Lakhs of retailers and jewellers could not open shops on Tuesday, with losses mounting up to several thousand crores, as people largely stayed indoors.

A garment shop owner at Jadavpur said, "Many people go on a shopping spree as stores offer discounts before the New Year begins. This time, however, our business has been badly hit by the lockdown. "Traders usually consider Poila Boisakh an auspicious occasion. They begin the year with a new ledger (haalkhata), but this Noboborsho started on a gloomy note." Kumar Rajagopalan, the chief executive officer of the Retailers Association of India, said it might be the end of the road for 20 per cent traders, if the situation does not improve any time soon.

For retailers of non-essential items, including jewellery, apparel, shoes, durables and electronic goods, the situation is getting from bad to worse. Some have suffered 100 per cent losses, Rajagopalan said. "In the absence of government support, 20 to 25 per cent retailers may go out of business or will be in dire need of financial infusion to stay afloat," he said.

Shankar Sen, the chairman of jewellery chain Senco Gold and Diamonds, said the sector is staring at huge losses, which could run into several thousand crores. Long queues were missing during the day outside Kalighat and Dakhineswar temples.

"Due to the lockdown, Dakshineswar Kali temple remained closed for the devotees. This is first time that devotees could not visit the temple on Poila Boisakh," temple trustee Kushal Choudhury told PTI. Customary 'Prabhat Pheris' -- processions to herald the New Year - were also not taken out by school children and college goers, as roads remained deserted all day.

Sweetmeat shops, which struggle to meet demands on the occasion, had a few quintessential items on offer, but not many people were seen visiting the outlets. "Every year, on Naboborsho, sweets fly off the shelves even before we realise. For small shops, the sale is usually seven times higher compared to any other day; for big ones, the sale is around two-and-a half times more," Dhiman Chandra Das, the owner of K C Das, said.

Kavita Das, a resident of north Kolkata, said she could not buy new outfits for her children this time, a tradition she had been holding to all these years. "The entire marketplace in Hatibagan area looks haunted, with not a single soul in sight. But I am more concerned about the safety of my family. Hope, we all survive this pandemic," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet

A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers.S...

UK hospital celebrates Indian-origin patient's coronavirus recovery from ICU

A south London hospital on Tuesday celebrated the recovery of an Indian-origin patient after she became the first person to be discharged from their intensive care unit ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis. Johty Kesavan, 51, can be seen on a v...

Delhi will ‘fully implement’ lockdown measures announced by PM Modi: Kejriwal

Lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fully implemented in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and asserted that the national capital will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus. Welc...

COVID-19:Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid, Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati declared as containment zones

The Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex area in Guwahati have been declared as containment zones after COVID-19 cases were reported from the said areas. Security personnel were deployed on Tuesday as the area was sealed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020