Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

The 'City of Joy', in the wake of the lockdown, wore a sombre look on 'Poila Baisakh' (Bengali New Year) - an occasion otherwise marked by celebrations, exchange of gifts, and sumptuous meals. Lakhs of retailers and jewellers could not open shops on Tuesday, with losses mounting up to several thousand crores, as people largely stayed indoors.

A garment shop owner at Jadavpur said, "Many people go on a shopping spree as stores offer discounts before the New Year begins. This time, however, our business has been badly hit by the lockdown. "Traders usually consider Poila Boisakh an auspicious occasion. They begin the year with a new ledger (haalkhata), but this Noboborsho started on a gloomy note." Kumar Rajagopalan, the chief executive officer of the Retailers Association of India, said it might be the end of the road for 20 per cent traders, if the situation does not improve any time soon.

For retailers of non-essential items, including jewellery, apparel, shoes, durables and electronic goods, the situation is getting from bad to worse. Some have suffered 100 per cent losses, Rajagopalan said. "In the absence of government support, 20 to 25 per cent retailers may go out of business or will be in dire need of financial infusion to stay afloat," he said.

Shankar Sen, the chairman of jewellery chain Senco Gold and Diamonds, said the sector is staring at huge losses, which could run into several thousand crores. Long queues were missing during the day outside Kalighat and Dakhineswar temples.

"Due to the lockdown, Dakshineswar Kali temple remained closed for the devotees. This is first time that devotees could not visit the temple on Poila Boisakh," temple trustee Kushal Choudhury told PTI. Customary 'Prabhat Pheris' -- processions to herald the New Year - were also not taken out by school children and college goers, as roads remained deserted all day.

Sweetmeat shops, which struggle to meet demands on the occasion, had a few quintessential items on offer, but not many people were seen visiting the outlets. "Every year, on Naboborsho, sweets fly off the shelves even before we realise. For small shops, the sale is usually seven times higher compared to any other day; for big ones, the sale is around two-and-a half times more," Dhiman Chandra Das, the owner of K C Das, said.

Kavita Das, a resident of north Kolkata, said she could not buy new outfits for her children this time, a tradition she had been holding to all these years. "The entire marketplace in Hatibagan area looks haunted, with not a single soul in sight. But I am more concerned about the safety of my family. Hope, we all survive this pandemic," she said.

