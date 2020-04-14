Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP distributes food among migrant workers, needy people in Andheri slum

Bharatiya Janata Party's Versova unit under the leadership of general secretary Vijay Pathak on Tuesday distributed food among migrant wagers and other needy people in the city's Andheri slums.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:39 IST
BJP distributes food among migrant workers, needy people in Andheri slum
Bharatiya Janata Party's Versova unit general secretary Vijay Pathak speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's Versova unit under the leadership of general secretary Vijay Pathak on Tuesday distributed food among migrant wagers and other needy people in the city's Andheri slums. "With the help and support of BJP MLA of Versova, Bharati Lavekar, we are distributing food among 700-800 migrant workers and other needy people in slums of Andheri. We give them food twice a day while maintaining social distancing," Pathak told ANI.

"Our party workers are also distributing food packets to the houses of those who can not come here to take food," he added. A migrant worker Dilip Sahu said that he receives food daily.

"I receive food daily here but I am facing some financial hardships. If lockdown was not imposed, I would have gone to my village. We are stuck here in Mumbai," he said. With 121 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 2,455. While 92 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai, 13 were reported in Navi Mumbai, 10 in Thane, five in Vasai Virar and one in Raigad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: About 10,300 cases, 342 deaths in 21 days of lockdown; experts say it would have been worse without shutdown

The first 21 days of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has recorded a spike of about 10,300 COVID-19 cases and over 340 deaths since March 25, and though the jury may still be out on the success of the unprecedented measure billed as worl...

Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet

A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers.S...

UK hospital celebrates Indian-origin patient's coronavirus recovery from ICU

A south London hospital on Tuesday celebrated the recovery of an Indian-origin patient after she became the first person to be discharged from their intensive care unit ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis. Johty Kesavan, 51, can be seen on a v...

Delhi will ‘fully implement’ lockdown measures announced by PM Modi: Kejriwal

Lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fully implemented in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and asserted that the national capital will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus. Welc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020