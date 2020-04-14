BJP distributes food among migrant workers, needy people in Andheri slum

Bharatiya Janata Party's Versova unit under the leadership of general secretary Vijay Pathak on Tuesday distributed food among migrant wagers and other needy people in the city's Andheri slums. "With the help and support of BJP MLA of Versova, Bharati Lavekar, we are distributing food among 700-800 migrant workers and other needy people in slums of Andheri. We give them food twice a day while maintaining social distancing," Pathak told ANI.

"Our party workers are also distributing food packets to the houses of those who can not come here to take food," he added. A migrant worker Dilip Sahu said that he receives food daily.

"I receive food daily here but I am facing some financial hardships. If lockdown was not imposed, I would have gone to my village. We are stuck here in Mumbai," he said. With 121 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 2,455. While 92 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai, 13 were reported in Navi Mumbai, 10 in Thane, five in Vasai Virar and one in Raigad. (ANI)

