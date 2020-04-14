Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight more contract coronavirus in Punjab; count rises to 184

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:21 IST
Eight more contract coronavirus in Punjab; count rises to 184

Eight more people contracted coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 184, an official said. With a COVID-19 patient passing away in Jalandhar, the overall death toll reached 13 in the state, he said.

Among the fresh cases, four were reported in Pathankot, two in Mohali and one in Jalandhar, according to the medical bulletin. Gurdaspur reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday with a 60-year-old man contracting the infection, official said.

COVID-19 has marked its presence in 18 districts of Punjab. Meanwhile, the state government started rapid testing in Mohali and Jalandhar which are the worst affected districts in the state.

The government has received 1,000 rapid testing kits from the ICMR and 500 kits each will be used in these two districts, official said. Among 184 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with a total 56 coronavirus cases. Jalandhar reported 25 cases, followed by Pathankot (22), Nawanshahr (19), Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar (11 each), Hoshiarpur (7), Moga (4), Rupnagar and Faridkot (3 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala (2 each), and Muktsar and Gurdaspur (1 each).

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13 have died while 27 patients have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 4,844 samples have been tested so far in the state of which, 4,047 were found to be negative while reports of 613 are awaited. PTI CHS VSD RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark proposes faster easing of lockdown as coronavirus cases fall - PM

Denmarks government plans to reopen society more quickly than anticipated as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.As a first step in a gradual relaxation of a...

Minister lauds J&K Govt for bringing about major upsurge in Corona care

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh disclosed here today that the Jammu Kashmirs Corona testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day which is a major achievement because, till about two to three weeks back, there was the facili...

COVID-19: Man booked for hiding travel history

A man was booked in Uttarakhands Haridwar district on Tuesday for concealing his travel history from the administration to avoid COVID-19 tests, an official said. The state government as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...

Pvt hospital shut, 20 staff members at Lucknow's KGMU quarantined after patient tests positive

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were ordered shut and 20 staff members at government-run KGMU here quarantined after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, officials said on Tuesday. The quarantined doctors and paramedics ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020