Migrant workers stage another protest in Surat, squat on road

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Surat on Tuesday evening, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite lockdown, police said. The migrant workers gathered in Varachha area of Surat city and sat on a road demanding that they should be allowed to go to their native places, police said.

"These migrant workers want to go to their native places. We have asked them not to be impatient because a lockdown is in force at present. "Since some of them were complaining about food, we have called an NGO and immediately brought food packets for them. The situation is now under control," a police officer at the spot told reporters.

Migrant workers staged violent protests in Surat on Friday, demanding that they be sent to native places despite lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.