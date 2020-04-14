J-K: Lt Guv interacts with doctors, seeks suggestions to combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday interacted with doctors and sought their suggestions on the ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, a spokesperson said. Reaching out to the doctors through a video conference, Murmu called for sustained efforts across the board and escalating the preventive efforts to fight against coronavirus effectively, he said.

The Lt Governor asked the doctors and paramedics to ensure their own safety while treating the patients and assured that administration would provide PPE, N-95 masks, gloves and other protective gear to them, the spokesperson said. Murmu told the doctors that measures are being taken to ensure availability of protective gears and critical equipment, but their use must be rationalized.

During the interaction, various suggestions were received on the measures to be taken while treating the patients ailing from diseases other than COVID-19 infection, the spokesperson said. The Lt Governor observed that the non-COVID patients also require the necessary attention and would not be neglected at any level.

